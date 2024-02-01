PM to open Amar Ekushey Book Fair at 3pm today

The month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2024 is set to begin today at Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan premises as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the country's largest book fair this afternoon.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the fair at 3:00pm," said Bangla Academy Director General poet Mohammad Nurul Huda.

The premier will also confer the Bangla Academy Literary Award-2023 on the winners along with unveiling the covers of some books including "Collected Works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: Volume-2", published by Bangla Academy.

The theme of this year's book fair is "Paro Boi, Garo Desh: Bangabandhur Bangladesh (Read book, build country: Bangabandhu's Bangladesh) and the Bangla Academy is organising the fair.

A total of 937 stalls have been allocated to 635 organisations on the book fair. The authorities have allotted 173 stalls to 120 organisations on the Bangla Academy ground and 764 stalls to 515 organisations at the Suhrawardy Udyan.

A total of 37 pavilions have also been allocated this year.