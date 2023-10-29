PM to open 50 more model mosques tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Narayanganj's Rupganj tomorrow.

"The prime minister will open 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in the sixth phases and join the national imam council and prize-giving ceremony tomorrow," a religious affairs ministry official said today.

Aimed at delivering the true message of Islam to people and following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina has come up with the idea of constructing 564 model mosques across the country.

The model mosques and Islamic cultural centres include separate places for ablution and namaz along with air-conditioned system.

There will also be registration and training arrangements for Hajj pilgrims, Imam training centre, research centre and Islamic library, autism corner, ritual system before burial, car parking facility, hifzakhana, pre-primary education and Quran learning arrangement, conference room for Islamic cultural activities and Islamic dawat, Islamic books sales centre and boarding facility for local and foreign guests.

In 2017, the government has taken a project with Tk 9,435 crore for constructing Islamic cultural centres and model mosques in every district, upazila and municipality of the country.

The prime minister has so far inaugurated a total of 250 model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth phases across the country.