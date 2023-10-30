PM to open 50 more model mosques today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres today.

She will inaugurate the establishments at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Narayanganj's Rupganj.

"The prime minister will open 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in the sixth phase and join the national imam council and prize-giving ceremony tomorrow [today]," a religious affairs ministry official said yesterday.

Aimed at delivering the true message of Islam to people and following the footsteps of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina has come up with the idea of constructing 564 model mosques across the country.

The PM has so far inaugurated 250 mosques and centres in five phases.