PM offers ziarat at Rawza Mubarak of prophet (pbuh)

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offered ziarat at the Rawza Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in the holy city of Medina this afternoon.

She performed ziarat at the Rawza Mubarak of the prophet at Masjid-e Nababi after Asr prayer.

Earlier, the Bangladesh premier arrived in Medina today on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the international conference on 'Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment' to be held in Jeddah.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the PM and her entourage landed at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madina at 1:10pm local time (Bangladesh time 4:10 pm).

During the flight, the prime minister went around the flight and talked to the passengers. People were seen talking to her and taking photos with their PM.

Hasina inquired about their wellbeing and chit-chat with the children.

She will leave Medina for Jeddah after Esa prayer and then she will perform Umrah in Makkah.

On Monday, she will join the opening event of the International Conference on Women in Islam and deliver her speech as the guest of honour there.

Besides, the PM will have separate meetings with Iranian vice president for Women and Family Affairs Department Enseieh Khazali, Executive Director of OIC Women Development Organisation Dr Afnan Alshuaiby and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan.

She also will attend the inauguration of the Women in Islam Exhibition to be arranged by Princess Noura University on the same day (November 06).

On Tuesday, the Bangladesh premier will offer prayers in the Masjid al-Haram.

Sheikh Hasina will return home on Wednesday morning (November 08), leaving Makkah on Tuesday night.

Saudi Arabia in coordination with the general secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is hosting the conference from November 6 to 8.

The international conference on women in Islam is being held aiming to clarify women's rights and responsibilities in Islam, especially women's rights to education and work as per the teachings of Islam, with broad participation from scholars of the Muslim Ummah.