PM, new cabinet members pay homage to Bangabandhu

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her new cabinet colleagues today paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a day after taking oath to form the government for a record fifth term, and fourth in a row.

Sheikh Hasina first paid tribute to Bangabandhu as the prime minister by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi at 9:59am.

Hasina, the president of the ruling Awami League, placed another wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait along with her new cabinet colleagues.

They then stood there in solemn silence for a while to show due respect to the architect of independent Bangladesh.

Later, the prime minister and her new cabinet colleagues started their journey for the National Memorial at Savar to pay tributes to the Liberation War martyrs.

Sheikh Hasina took oath as the prime minister for the fifth time, four days after the Awami League secured a landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7, 2024, bagging 222 parliamentary seats out of 298.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to Sheikh Hasina and her new ministers at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 7:06pm yesterday.

Her council of ministers include 25 ministers and 11 state ministers.