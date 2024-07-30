PM mourns death of singer Jewel

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of singer and TV host Hassan Abidur Reja Jewel.

In a condolence message, the prime minister said the death of such a talented artist as Jewel is an irreparable loss to the cultural arena.

The premier prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Jewel, aged 56, passed away at 11:35am at the capital's United Hospital after a long battle with cancer.