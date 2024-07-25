Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jul 25, 2024 07:37 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 07:40 PM

Bangladesh

PM mourns death of noted singer Shafin Ahmed

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jul 25, 2024 07:37 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 07:40 PM
Shafin Ahmed. Star file photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Shafin Ahmed, a popular musician and son of legendary Nazrul Sangeet singer Feroza Begum.

In a condolence message, she prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Shafin, a founder of the band Miles, breathed his last at a hospital in the US state of Virginia today in the morning (Bangladesh time). He was 63.

