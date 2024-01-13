PM, ministers pay tribute to Bangabandhu, 1971 martyrs

Flanked by her cabinet colleagues, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stands in solemn silence after placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar. They visited the memorial yesterday, a day after taking their oath of office, to pay homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War. Photo: BSS

Hours after taking her oath of office, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday morning paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyrs of the Liberation War.

She first paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of the Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhaka's Dhanmondi around 10:00am, report BSS and UNB.

The PM along with her new cabinet colleagues then placed another wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait and stood there in solemn silence for a while to show respect to the architect of independent Bangladesh.

Hasina's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present.

Later, the PM and the other cabinet members paid tributes to the martyrs of Liberation War by placing a wreath at the National Memorial in Savar around 11:00am.

They stood in solemn silence for some time to remember with profound respect the memories of the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices for the independence of Bangladesh.

Hasina, also the Awami League president, signed the visitors' book on the National Memorial premises.

"Bangladesh's journey towards socio-economic advancement will be continued," she wrote in the book.

The premier pledged to build a hunger- and poverty-free "Sonar Bangla" as dreamt by the father of the nation.

She also wrote that the AL won the January 7 national polls securing people's votes. "This win is the victory of the people and democracy as well."

Hasina took oath as the PM for the fifth term on Thursday evening, three days after her party secured a landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary polls, bagging 222 seats.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to Hasina and her new cabinet colleagues at the Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban.

Her council of ministers includes 25 ministers and 11 state ministers.