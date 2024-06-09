PM meets veteran BJP leader Advani in India

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently on a three-day official visit to India, has paid a courtesy call on Bharat Ratna and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at the latter's residence in New Delhi.

An Indian media outlet has released three photos of the meeting without providing further details.

LK Advani, who served as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party for an extended period since 1980, had a notable political career spanning nearly three decades.

He held key positions such as home minister and deputy prime minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee's leadership from 1999 to 2004.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached New Delhi yesterday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi.

She was warmly received at the airport by a high-level Indian delegation and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Md Mustafizur Rahman.

"This visit of one of our most valued partners will further strengthen Bangladesh-India close and deep-rooted bonds of friendship," stated the Indian Ministry of External Affairs yesterday.

Modi, 73, will be equalling the feat of the first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in the 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to depart New Delhi for Dhaka tomorrow, expected to arrive around 8:00pm.