PM meets families of quota protest victims, provides financial assistance

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with the families of those killed during the recent quota reform protests, consoling them at the Gono Bhaban today.

Family members of Abu Sayed, an English Department student at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR), along with 33 other families, gathered at the PM's official residence.

The PM handed over savings certificates and cash as assistance to the bereaved families.

The families, overwhelmed with grief, wept upon seeing the prime minister.

As each family approached Hasina, they broke down in tears, and the prime minister herself could not hold back her emotions, tears streaming down her cheeks.

Hasina consoled the victims' family members, saying, "Look at me, I am living with so much pain."

"I understand your pain," she added. "It's my misery that I have to see your tears."

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan were present, while Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin moderated the event.

Abu Sayed's father Makbul Hossain, mother Monwara Begum, and other relatives had travelled from Rangpur to meet the prime minister.

Abu Sayed died on July 16 during the quota reform protests in Rangpur.

Earlier on July 26, the BRUR administration provided financial assistance to his family.

A delegation from the university handed over a cheque of Tk 7,50,000 to his parents in Pirganj, Rangpur.