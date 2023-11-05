PM leaves for Saudi Arabia today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leaves Dhaka for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today to attend the international conference on "Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment" in Jeddah.

The Kingdom in coordination with the general secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will host the conference from November 6 to 8.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the PM and her entourage will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:00am local time, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the news agency.

She will reach Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madina around 1:30pm local time.

In the evening, the prime minister will offer Fateha at the Rawza Mubarak of the Prophet (PBUH).

On Monday, Hasina will leave Madina for Jeddah by train. In the evening, she will attend the conference and deliver a speech.

She will also have meetings with OIC senior officials and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan.

She will also attend the opening of the Women in Islam Exhibition and banquet dinner in honour of her.

Later, she will leave Jeddah and then visit Makkah where she will perform Umrah.

On Tuesday evening, she will leave Makkah for home.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines commercial flight carrying the prime minister will depart from King Abdulaziz International Airport at about 10:45pm local time.

The flight is scheduled to land at Dhaka at 8:00am on Wednesday.