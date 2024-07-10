PM leaves Beijing for Dhaka

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Beijing for Dhaka tonight, wrapping up her three-day bilateral visit to China at the invitation of her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang.

A special flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the prime minister and her entourage members, departed the Beijing Capital International Airport for home at 10:05pm (local time) today.

The flight is scheduled to land at the Shahjalal International Airport at 1:00am (Bangladesh time) tomorrow.

The premier was earlier scheduled to leave Beijing for Dhaka tomorrow morning.

But the prime minister left Beijing a few hours earlier to attend to her ailing daughter Saima Wazed, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said, in reply to a question about speculations over the premier's early departure from Beijing, at a press briefing here.

He said Saima Wazed was supposed to visit Beijing, but she had not been able to do so as she is very ill.

The prime minister completed all her scheduled bilateral programmes that include holding bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang and other engagements prior to leaving Beijing, he said.

The premier has just avoided her night stay in Beijing, he continued.

During her stay in Beijing from 8 to 10 July, the Bangladesh prime minister held bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping alongside a delegation level bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang.

Bangladesh and China signed 21 documents and made announcements of seven projects following a delegation level bilateral meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister and her Chinese counterpart at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing this afternoon.