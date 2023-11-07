PM to leave Saudi Arabia for home tonight

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Jeddah for home tonight after attending the International Conference on Women in Islam and performing umrah.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the PM and her entourage members is scheduled to depart King AbdulAziz International Airport around 10:00pm (local time).

The flight is expected to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 8:00am tomorrow.

On November 5, the premier arrived at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madina. She performed ziarat of the Rawja Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at Masjid Al-Nabawi in Medina and offered fateha there after Asr prayers.

Later, Hasina performed holy umrah at the Al Masjid Al-Haram (Kaaba Sharif) after Esha prayers.

On November 6, the PM attended the international conference and delivered her speech. On the sidelines of the conference, she also held meetings with top officials of OIC and its member countries.

The PM attended the opening of the Women in Islam Exhibition.

Saudi Arabia in coordination with the general secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted the conference on November 6-8.