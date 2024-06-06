PM to leave for New Delhi tomorrow to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for New Delhi tomorrow to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister of India for a third consecutive term.

"The prime minister will leave Dhaka for New Delhi at 4:00pm tomorrow and will return home at noon on June 9 after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi," PM's Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam said.

Yesterday, Modi invited his Bangladeshi counterpart to attend the oath-taking of his government during a conversation over telephone. Sheikh Hasina accepted the invitation.

Modi will take oath on June 8 as the BJP-led NDA scraped past the majority mark to win 293 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections while the opposition INDIA bloc, secured 234 seats.