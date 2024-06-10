Bangladesh
BSS, New Delhi
Mon Jun 10, 2024 12:41 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 12:48 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

PM to leave New Delhi for home today; flight to land at 8pm

BSS, New Delhi
Mon Jun 10, 2024 12:41 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 12:48 PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave New Delhi for home this afternoon after attending the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister of India for a third consecutive term.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members is scheduled to depart from Palam Air Force Station, the VVIP airport in New Delhi, at 5:00pm (India time).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman will see the prime minister off at the airport.

The flight is scheduled to land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 8:00pm (BD time) today.

Sheikh Hasina landed in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet of Modi government at her Indian counterpart's invitation.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্ভরতার প্রতীক হয়ে উঠছে ৯৯৯

২০১৮ সালে ৯৯৯ এ কল এসেছে মাত্র ৪৯ হাজার ৭১৯টি। আর এ বছরের প্রথম তিন মাসে ৯৯৯ হেল্পলাইনে ইতোমধ্যে ১ লাখ ৮২ হাজার ২২৬টি কল এসেছে।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনা-মোদি বৈঠকে দুদেশের সম্পর্ক আরও দৃঢ় করার আশাবাদ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification