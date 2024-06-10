PM to leave New Delhi for home today; flight to land at 8pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave New Delhi for home this afternoon after attending the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister of India for a third consecutive term.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members is scheduled to depart from Palam Air Force Station, the VVIP airport in New Delhi, at 5:00pm (India time).

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman will see the prime minister off at the airport.

The flight is scheduled to land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 8:00pm (BD time) today.

Sheikh Hasina landed in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet of Modi government at her Indian counterpart's invitation.