PM launches ‘Bangabandhu App’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday inaugurated "Bangabandhu App" that features life sketch of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangladesh's history.

Hasina opened the App, prepared by Durbar Technologies Limited, at her official Gono Bhaban residence in the afternoon, said an official release of the PM's press wing.

After opening the app, the premier said, "A scope has been created for people to know the resourceful life of the Father of the Nation."

"At the same time, a digital platform has been created to let people know the real history of the Liberation War," she continued.

Hasina thanked all involved in preparing the app.