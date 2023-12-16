PM joins president's Victory Day reception at Bangabhaban

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana, today hosted a reception programme at Bangabhaban, marking the country's 53rd Victory Day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana joined the reception on the lush green lawn of the Bangabhaban, the presidential palace.

Several hundred guests, including Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, attended the function which took place from 3:30pm to 4:30pm.

Besides, cabinet members, advisers, state ministers, ambassadors and high commissioners, Supreme Court judges, chiefs of the three services, members of the parliament, war veterans from home and abroad, senior politicians, academics, business leaders, artistes, freedom fighters and families of Birshreshtha gallantry award recipients and distinguished citizens attended the reception.

Newspaper editors and journalist leaders also attended the festive gathering alongside top civil and military officials.

On the occasion, the president and the PM also cut a cake.

They also exchanged greetings with the injured freedom fighters and other dignitaries and guests.

During the reception, country's renowned artistes, a band and several children of Bangladesh Shishu Academy performed songs.