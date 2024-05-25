Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sat May 25, 2024 11:08 AM
Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 11:37 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

PM inaugurates construction of new Bangabazar Wholesale Market

UNB, Dhaka
Sat May 25, 2024 11:08 AM Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 11:37 AM
PM inaugurates construction of new Bangabazar Wholesale Market

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated construction of the 10-storey Bangabazar Nagar Wholesale Market in the capital.

The new market comes after a devastating fire on April 4, 2023, which destroyed over 2,931 shops in Dhaka's Bangabazar Shopping Complex, severely impacting the livelihoods of thousands of traders just weeks before Eid.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Bangabazar burnt to the ground

The planned 10-storey building will occupy 106.28 katha of land and feature four blocks, five general stairways, six emergency stairways, and 3,213 shops ranging from 80 to 110 square feet each.

Each floor will also include a 250 sqft food court and separate toilet blocks.

Bangabazar Fire
Read more

Bangabazar fire: Another avoidable disaster

The market will be equipped with eight lifts -- four for passengers and four for goods. The roads around the market will be 7-10 feet wide to ensure easy access. Additionally, the building will feature an advanced firefighting system and underground parking for 169 cars and 109 motorcycles.

Bangabazar fire
Read more

Bangabazar fire: Livelihoods burnt to ashes before Eid

A total of 2,961 shops will be allocated to the shop owners affected by the fire in Bangabazar, Gulistan, Mahanagar, and Adarsha Hawkers Market. An additional 244 shops will be available through an application process.

Dhaka South City Corporation has stated that the market construction will be completed by December 2026.

Related topic:
Bangabazar Nagar Wholesale Marketbangabazar fireBangabazar blaze
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Apurba buys burnt jeans for BDT 1 lakh to support Bangabazar fire victims

Apurba buys burnt jeans for BDT 1 lakh to support Bangabazar fire victims

1y ago

Central bank should come forward to support Bangabazar victims: DCCI

1y ago

DSCC dismantling makeshift shops at Bangabazar

1m ago

Restore hope and dignity to the traders

1y ago
Bongo Bazar: A tapestry of trade, tradition, and transformation

Bongo Bazar blaze: Tragedy to triumph as businesses rebuild

2m ago
দুপুরে ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে রূপ নেওয়ার সম্ভাবনা, রেমাল হতে পারে প্রবল ঘূর্ণিঝড়
|আবহাওয়া

দুপুরে ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে রূপ নেওয়ার সম্ভাবনা, রেমাল হতে পারে প্রবল ঘূর্ণিঝড়

ঢাকায় রোববার দিবাগত রাত থেকে বৃষ্টিপাতের প্রবণতা বাড়তে পারে।

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

যারা দুর্বৃত্ত, অপরাধী তাদের জেল জুলুম হবেই: কাদের

১৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification