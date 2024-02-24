PM inaugurates 'Bangabandhu App'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated "Bangabandhu App" that features life sketch of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangladesh's history.

Sheikh Hasina opened the App, prepared by Durbar Technologies Limited, at her official Gono Bhaban residence this afternoon, said an official release of the PM's press wing.

After opening the App, the premier said, "A scope has been created for the commoners to know the resourceful life of the Father of the Nation."

"At the same time, a digital platform has been created to let people know the real history of the Liberation War," she continued.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked the people involved in preparing the App.