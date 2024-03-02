PM inaugurates bancassurance service

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the audience during the National Insurance Day-2024 at the capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Center yesterday. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday inaugurated National Insurance Day-2024, which is aimed at promoting the concept of insurance by enhancing public awareness.

During the programme at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital, she also inaugurated the bancassurance service that facilitates insurance premium payments directly from the bank.

The Ministry of Finance and the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) jointly organised the programme.

The National Insurance Day-2024 is being observed elsewhere across the country in a befitting manner with this year's theme being "Karbo Bima Garbo Desh, Smart Hobe Bangladesh".

The prime minister also distributed prizes among those who finished first, second and third in essay writing competition in two groups.

Two life and non-life insurance companies each also received an honourary crest from the PM for their contributions to flourish the insurance industries.

The award recipients later took part in a photo session with the Hasina.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on Thursday on the occasion.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Chairman of the IDRA Mohammad Jainul Bari and Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA) President Sheikh Kabir Hossain also spoke on the occasion.

A documentary on the insurance sector was screened at the ceremony.

On March 1 in 1960, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started working for the then Alpha Insurance Company. Therefore, the government has decided to celebrate March 1 as National Insurance Day every year.

The government subsequently upgraded "National Insurance Day" from "B" category to "A" category commemorating the great architect of independence, and the greatest Bangalee of all time Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.