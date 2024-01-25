PM hopes for more help from China to implement dev initiatives

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today hoped that China would come forward in a bigger way during the tenure of her new government to implement development programmes.

"China is one of the most important development and strategic partners of Bangladesh. We hope that during the new government's tenure China will help us more than previous times to continue the development journey of Bangladesh," she said.

The prime minister said this while Chinese Communist Party's Vice Minister of the International Department Sun Haiyan called on her at the Gono Bhaban.

PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam briefed the reporters after the call on.