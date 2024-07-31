PM Hasina seeks UN cooperation for probe into violence

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called for cooperation from the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations to conduct a thorough investigation into the nationwide violence that erupted during the anti-quota movement.

"We're seeking the UN and other international organisations' cooperation for a fair and proper investigation into the matter. The people involved must be brought to justice," she said. "I know I have no negligence to this end."

The prime minister made these remarks while inaugurating the week-long 'National Fisheries Week-2024' at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

She condemned those responsible for destroying public property and killing people, which tarnished the country's image.

"My question is, who gained what through the mayhem? Why was blood shed?" the PM said.

The PM noted that a judicial probe commission has already been formed with a High Court justice to investigate the incidents.

"Today, I have ordered the inclusion of two more members to enhance the investigation's scope," she added.

She urged the nation to identify those behind the violence.

"You, the countrymen, have to find out the people involved in the conspiracy to push the country backward by launching such an incident," she said.

The prime minister said conspiracies by collaborators of the Pakistani occupation forces have repeatedly hindered Bangladesh's progress.

"These are the most painful and regrettable things."

The prime minister also honoured 22 people and organisations with the National Fisheries Medal in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the country's fisheries sector, awarding six gold medals, eight silver medals, and eight bronze medals, along with certificates.

The 22 medal recipients included 15 farm owners, two fisheries officers, a project director, a university teacher, an association leader, a project, and a committee.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman and Secretary Sayeed Mahmood Belal Haider also spoke at the event.

The Director General of the Department of Fisheries Syed Md Alamgir, conducted the award distribution ceremony, which included an audio-visual documentary on the government's progress and success in the fisheries sector.

The theme for this year's National Fisheries Week is "Nirapad Mache Bhorbo Desh, Garbo Smart Bangladesh," and the week-long event will continue until August 5.