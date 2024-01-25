PM greets police on DMP founding day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted all members of Bangladesh Police, including Dhaka Metropolitan Police, on the occasion of the 49th founding day of DMP to be celebrated tomorrow.

"On the occasion of the 49th foundation day of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, I extend my sincere greetings to all the members of the Bangladesh Police, including the members of this unit," she said in a message.

The prime minister said the Awami League-led government has taken effective steps to solve the complications of the promotion of police officers by reforming the structure of almost all police units and creating new posts.

The police force is being comprehensively strengthened to achieve international standard capabilities in combating militancy and terrorism, she said.

As a result, the role of Bangladesh Police in dealing with the international, regional and local challenges of militancy and terrorism has been widely appreciated, the premier added.

Sheikh Hasina further said that the glorious success of the police in the United Nations peacekeeping missions has given Bangladesh a unique status in the global arena.

In addition to professional responsibility, the role of the police in humanitarian activities, including combating the Covid-19 pandemic, is highly commendable, she said.

Hasina hoped that every police member of DMP would work for the welfare of the people and the country by keeping ahead the motto "Seba O Sodachar, DMP er Ongikar".