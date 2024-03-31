Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Sun Mar 31, 2024 10:26 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 10:29 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

PM greets GM Quader, Anisul, Raushan on Eid-ul-Fitr, Pahela Baishakh

BSS, Dhaka
Sun Mar 31, 2024 10:26 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 10:29 PM
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File photo

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina today greeted Leader of the Opposition GM Quader, Deputy Leader Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, and former Leader of the Opposition Begum Raushan Ershad on the occasion of the forthcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr and Bangla New Year-1431.

The premier greeted the opposition leaders by sending Eid and Bangla New Year greeting cards to them, according to the press wing of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

PM's protocol officer-2 Md Abu Zafar Raju handed over the cards to private secretaries to the leaders.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|চট্টগ্রাম

উড়ালসড়কের র‌্যাম্পের জন্য কাটা হবে সিআরবির ৪৬ গাছ

গাছ কাটা হলে তা প্রতিরোধ করার ঘোষণা দিয়েছে কয়েকটি পরিবেশবাদী সংগঠন।

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

নারায়ণগঞ্জে এসিল্যান্ডের গাড়ির চাপায় ব্যবসায়ী নিহত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification