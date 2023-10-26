PM greets Garo community on Wangala festival

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today felicitated the country's Garo community on the occasion of Wangala, a religious festival of the ethnic community, to be celebrated in the country tomorrow.

"Our constitution ensures equal rights to people of all religions and castes. We believe that religion is for individuals while festivals are for all. The Awami League-led government is determined to uphold the non-communal spirit," the premier said in a message on the eve of the day.

She said the country's Garo community has been living peacefully in the country with all other communities maintaining their distinct tradition and culture for a long.

Their uniqueness, culture, values and traditions have enriched the country, Sheikh Hasina said.

She hoped that all will work together to build a 'Smart Bangladesh' from the current 'Digital Bangladesh' with the aim of building a hunger-poverty-free and non-communal 'Golden Bangladesh' as dreamt by the greatest Bangalee of all time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She wished the Wangala festival-2023 a success.