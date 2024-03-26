PM greets freedom fighters on Independence Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted freedom fighters of the country on the occasion of Independence and National Day.

As in the past, the premier sent flowers, fruits and sweets to the war-wounded freedom fighters and family members of the martyred at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters' Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) on Gaznabi Road in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

Prime Minister's Assistant Private Secretary Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku and Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker handed over the gifts to them.

According to a media release from the prime minister's press wing, the freedom fighters and family members of the martyred thanked and expressed their gratitude to the premier for thinking of them on every national day and festival like Independence Day, Victory Day, the two Eids and Pahela Baishakh.

The freedom fighters expressed satisfaction over the country's impressive progress under the leadership of the eldest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They expressed their unwavering faith in the visionary leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

The freedom fighters also extended their gratitude to her for presenting the accurate history of independence to the new generation.

They specifically mentioned that the welfare of the country's people is ensured, including that of the freedom fighters and their families, when Awami League, which believes in the spirit of the Liberation War, is in power.

They also expressed their gratitude to the prime minister for providing increased allowances and accommodation to the freedom fighters.

They said that under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh will one day stand with its head held high on the world stage as a poverty-free, prosperous and self-respecting "Golden Bangladesh" as dreamt by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They also wished for the prime minister's good health and long life.