PM greets all on Bangladesh Constitution Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted all citizens of the country on the occasion of Bangladesh Constitution Day to be observed tomorrow.

The Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of Bangladesh on November 4, 1972. It came into effect on December 16 of the same year.

On the eve of the day, the premier, in a message, said responding to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the long-awaited Constitution of Bangladesh was adopted within 11 months of the final victory on December 16, 1971, through long political struggle and nine months of bloody Liberation War, she said.