UNB, Gopalganj
Sun Jan 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 04:29 AM

PM doesn’t care about sanctions

Says Quader
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File photo

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not "care about any sanctions".

"They (the opposition) are looking towards their foreign friends to ensure that this government cannot stay in power. However, our prime minister does not care about any sanctions or visa policies."

The Awami League general secretary made these remarks during a views-exchange with journalists after paying tribute at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu in Tungipara, Gopalganj.

He further mentioned that the opposition is hoping for sanctions like those in Cambodia.

The new cabinet led by the prime minister paid homage to Bangabandhu marking the formation of her government for the fourth consecutive term and the fifth overall.

