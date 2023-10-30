PM denounces Israeli attacks on Palestine, calls for end to war

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today once again condemned the Israeli attacks on Palestinian people and said Bangladesh is making efforts to stop all wars that are raging across the world.

"Wars are continuing across the globe, Ukraine war and the attacks on Palestinian people by Israelis, the killing of infants, children and women are on. We never want these," she said.

The prime minister was addressing the National Imam Conference at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal in Rupganj.

Up to one lakh trained imams from across the country are taking part in the conference.

From the programme, Hasina inaugurated 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in different parts of the country in the sixth phases.

Saudi Imam of the Masjid Al-Nabawi in Madina Shaikh Abdullah bin Abdur Rahman Al-Bua`Yjan yesterday was present at the programme as the special guest.

Hasina said Bangladesh has sent medicines, foods and dry foods for women, children and people of Palestine.

She mentioned that the world's Muslims, including in Bangladesh, want to perform their religion properly.

"We want that all will live peacefully," she said.

Whenever she attended an international forum, including her recent visit to Belgium, she requested all heads of the government and state to take steps to stop the wars and arms race, she said.

"We want peace and we want the development of the people because I know how destructive the wars can be," she said.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan, chairman of Bangladesh Tariqat Federation (BTF) Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary and Ministry of Religious Affairs secretary Md A Zamaddar also spoke at the programme.