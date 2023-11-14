PM declares 11 more districts free of landless and homeless people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today declared 11 more districts where no one is without land or a home, raising the total number of such districts to 32 in the country.

The 11 districts are Tangail, Munshiganj, Narayanganj, Kishoreganj, Jamalpur, Brahmanbaria, Meherpur, Jhenaidah, Patuakhali, Sylhet and Moulvibazar.

The premier made the announcement while inaugurating 10,041 structures (involving the total cost of nearly Tk 1,00,000 crore), including 5,397 Ashrayan houses throughout the country under 157 projects of 24 ministries and divisions.

She inaugurated the structures virtually from the Gono Bhaban, while the beneficiaries were connected to the event virtually from a total of 101 places, including 64 DC offices throughout the country.

She distributed 5,397 houses, constructed under Ashrayan-2 project in 132 upazilas of 46 districts, among landless and homeless families.

The PM also declared 60 more upazilas free of any landless and homeless people following the distribution of the Ashrayan houses. The total number of such upazilas now stands at 394.PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah conducted the event.