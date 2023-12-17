Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Dec 17, 2023 09:53 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 09:59 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

PM congratulates Young Tigers for winning ACC U-19s title

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Dec 17, 2023 09:53 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 09:59 PM
PM congratulates Young Tigers
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today congratulated the Bangladesh U-19 cricket team for winning their maiden ACC Under-19 Asia Cup beating host United Arab Emirates by 195 runs.

In a message, the prime minister greeted all the players for the win in the month of victory.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This is the maiden title for any Bangladesh team in the Asian level cricket after the Bangladesh national cricket team was deprived of the Asia Cup title despite playing finals on three occasions --2012, 2016, and 2018.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে ২৭ দলের ১৮৯৬ প্রার্থী, প্রত্যাহার ৩৪৭

নির্বাচনে অংশ নিতে মোট ২ হাজার ৭১৩ জন প্রার্থী মনোনয়নপত্র জমা দিয়েছিলেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

আ. লীগ ছাড় না দিলে ‘তারা’ কেন জিততে পারেন না?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification