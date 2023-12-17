PM congratulates Young Tigers for winning ACC U-19s title

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today congratulated the Bangladesh U-19 cricket team for winning their maiden ACC Under-19 Asia Cup beating host United Arab Emirates by 195 runs.

In a message, the prime minister greeted all the players for the win in the month of victory.

This is the maiden title for any Bangladesh team in the Asian level cricket after the Bangladesh national cricket team was deprived of the Asia Cup title despite playing finals on three occasions --2012, 2016, and 2018.