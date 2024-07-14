PM confers National Export Trophy on 77 exporters

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today handed over the National Export Trophy to 77 top exporters for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

She conferred the trophies in 32 categories for outstanding contributions to the country's export earnings and overall economy at a programme held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

Among the awardees, Rifat Garments Ltd, in the readymade garment (RMG) woven category, received the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy, the highest recognition for highest export earnings in fiscal 2021-22.

Of the awardees, 28 received gold awards, 27 received silver awards, and 21 were honoured with bronze awards.

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu, the ministry's Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman Tipu Munshi, Commerce Secretary Md Selim Uddin, Export Promotion Bureau Vice Chairman Md Anwar Hossain, and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam spoke on the occasion.

A documentary on export business was screened at the function.