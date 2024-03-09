Bangladesh
Sat Mar 9, 2024 03:22 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 03:26 PM

Bangladesh

PM chairs Bangabandhu Memorial Trust meeting

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. PID file photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today chaired a regular meeting of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust.

The meeting was held at her official residence Gono Bhaban.

During the meeting, the prime minister, also the chairperson of the trust, directed the authorities concerned to expedite the activities of the ongoing projects to complete those quickly.

The board of trustees' management committee approved the minutes of the previous meeting and discussed matters regarding the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum.

The meeting also discussed the report of the sub-committee and other important issues.

Members of the trustee including Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Sheikh Helal Uddin, Farida Sheikh, Radwan Mujib Siddiq were present at the meeting.

 

