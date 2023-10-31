PM calls upon imams to help keep peace

Inaugurates 50 more model mosques

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday called upon the imams to work for maintaining peace so that everyone can practice their religions freely.

"We want cooperation from you [alem, olama, and imam]," she said.

The PM was addressing the National Imam Council and prize-giving ceremony-2023 as she opened 50 model mosques and Islamic cultural centres across the country.

The religious affairs ministry organised the function at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Narayanganj's Rupganj.

"Pray for me so that I can serve the people of Bangladesh. The ongoing development of the country will continue and we can transform our country into a smart one," Hasina said.

Condemning the Israeli attack on Palestinians, the premier said her government has been working to put an end to the war.

"We don't want war, we want peace and we want the development of the people …. We are working to stop the war."

She referred to her repeated calls to stop wars and arms race at different international forums, including the recently held Global Gateway Forum in Brussels.

"The world is witnessing the Ukraine war and the attack on Palestinians by Israelis where children and women are being killed and we never want these."

Hasina said Bangladesh has already sent medicines and dry food for the Palestinians.

She said there are people of other faiths in Bangladesh alongside the Muslims and her government wants to ensure such an environment where every people can practice their religions freely.

The PM called upon all concerned, particularly the imams, to make sure that no children can get involved in militancy, terrorism and drug addiction.

Hasina said the government has been constructing 564 model mosques and Islamic cultural centres at a cost of Tk 9,435 crore across the country.

With the opening of 50 more model mosques, as many as 300 model mosques and Islamic culture centres out of 564 have so far been inaugurated.

In five phases, she opened 50 mosques each on June 10, 2021, on January 16, 2023, on March 16, 2023, on April 17, 2023, and on July 30, 2023.

There will be registration and training arrangements for hajj pilgrims, imam training centre, research centre and Islamic library, autism corner, among other facilities, in the model mosques.

Imam of Masjid al-Nabawi in Medina Sheikh Abdullah bin Abdur Rahman Al-Bua'Yjan spoke at the function.

While speaking, the Imam expressed his satisfaction over establishing 564 model mosques across the country and thanked Hasina.