Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Wed Apr 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 02:15 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

PM for building hunger free ‘Sonar Bangla’

BSS, Dhaka
Wed Apr 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 02:15 AM
PM to visit India

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday called on the nation to help the government in realising the vision of a non-communal, hunger-free, prosperous "Sonar Bangla" and "Smart Bangladesh" envisioned by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On the eve of "Mujibnagar Day", Hasina emphasised the significance of April 17, stating it as a memorable day for Bangalees. Mujibnagar Day is celebrated on April 17 every year. On this day in 1971, the first government of Bangladesh was sworn in at Amrakanon in Baidyanath Tala, Mujibnagar upazila, Meherpur.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

মুজিবনগরে স্বাধীনতার সূর্যোদয়

প্রিয় মাতৃভূমির স্বাধীনতার জন্য তাঁরা যে আত্মদান করেছেন সেই আত্মদানের ফসল আজকের এই স্বাধীন ও সার্বভৌম গণপ্রজাতন্ত্রী বাংলাদেশ। জাতীয় মুক্তিসংগ্রামের ইতিহাসে জাতীয় নেতৃবৃন্দের বীরত্বপূর্ণ অবদানের...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বৈশ্বিক স্বাধীনতা সূচকে শ্রীলঙ্কা, ভারত, পাকিস্তানেরও পেছনে বাংলাদেশ

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification