PM for building hunger free ‘Sonar Bangla’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday called on the nation to help the government in realising the vision of a non-communal, hunger-free, prosperous "Sonar Bangla" and "Smart Bangladesh" envisioned by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On the eve of "Mujibnagar Day", Hasina emphasised the significance of April 17, stating it as a memorable day for Bangalees. Mujibnagar Day is celebrated on April 17 every year. On this day in 1971, the first government of Bangladesh was sworn in at Amrakanon in Baidyanath Tala, Mujibnagar upazila, Meherpur.