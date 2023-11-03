PM brushes aside possibility of talks yet again

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday sought cooperation from the people to curb violence and resist criminals who attacked ordinary people, journalists, and cops.

"I would like to urge the people of the country to get united to catch the criminals who are behind the arsons and hand them over [to law enforcers]…. Burn those hands which set vehicles on fire. They will stop only if this is done, otherwise not," she said.

Delivering her concluding speech in the last session of the 11th parliament, Hasina said there was nothing to worry about as there were only a handful of criminals. "So, I call upon all to get united to resist them."

The PM said conspiracy was on to kill her even during her stay abroad, but she was not worried about it.

"I came under attacks time and again. Attempts have been made on my life both at home and abroad…. Attempts had been made to kill me by hiring killers when I went abroad. This was done by Khaleda Zia's son who stays in London and their terrorists."

Hasina, however, said she was not worried about it and that she would continue working for the welfare of the country till her last breath.

The leader of the House once again ruled out the possibility of any dialogue with the BNP. "Who asks for talks with those beasts [BNP]."

She said the country moved forward since 2009 because of the continuation of democracy, but the BNP has become desperate to "destroy the progress".

The premier asked the people which Bangladesh they want. "Do they want the pile of destruction or a developed Bangladesh? Do they want to keep their improved living standard unaffected? If they want so, that's only possible if the Awami League stays in power."

Hasina said the nation again witnessed the BNP's mayhem on October 28 like it committed arsons in 2013, 2014 and 2015. They refrained from violence between 2015 and October 28 this year, she added.

The PM thanked opposition Jatiya Party and all MPs as the incumbent parliament is going to complete its five-year term successfully.

She also said this parliament had been very successful and fruitful as it saw constructive criticism from opposition lawmakers and their active participation.

The House leader said opposition lawmakers got more time and scope for taking part in discussions and raising amendment proposals during the passage of laws.

Hasina compared the present Bangladesh with that of 16 years ago at the fag end of the BNP-Jamaat alliance rule.

During her speech, a video was screened in the House "on the violence by BNP" during its October 28 grand rally in the capital.