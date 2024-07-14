PM briefs media on China visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina briefed media this afternoon on her recent China visit.

The press conference was held at the prime minister's official residence Ganabhaban.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to Beijing on Monday last for an official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang. She returned home on Thursday.

During her stay in Beijing from July 8 to 10, the Bangladesh prime minister had a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and a bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People.

Following the delegation-level bilateral meeting in the morning on Wednesday, Bangladesh and China signed and renewed some 21 cooperation documents, mostly MoU, eyeing stronger development and economic cooperation between the two Asian countries.

Bangladesh and China also announced seven outcomes, including conclusion of joint feasibility study on Bangladesh-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA).