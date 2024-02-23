PM to brief media this morning on her attendance at MSC 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference this morning to apprise the media of the outcomes of her recent three-day visit to Munich in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024.

"The press conference will be held at her Ganabhaban residence at 10:30 am on Friday," according to an official release of the press wing of the prime minister.

The PM went to Munich on February 15 to attend the Munich Security Conference 2024 and returned home on February 19.

During her stay in Munich, the PM attended the Munich Security Conference and held bilateral meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the conference.