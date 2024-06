Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a press conference at her Gono Bhaban residence today at 11:00am.

The premier will brief the media on the outcome of her recent visit to India, according to the press wing of the Prime Minister's Office.

Hasina visited New Delhi on June 21-22.

During PM's visit, Bangladesh and India signed 10 memorandums of understanding (MoUs). Seven new MOUs were signed and three existing MOUs were renewed.