PM to brief media on India visit: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will brief media about her visit to India to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

"The PM held some important meetings there and details on the meetings will be revealed later," he said.

Quader, also the road, transports and bridges minister, said these while talking to reporters after a meeting with lawmakers from Dhaka south and north and mayors of Dhaka south and north city corporations in the capital.

He said a three-day programme has been taken to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of Awami League across the country.

All registered parties will be invited in the founding anniversary programme, Quader said.

At 3:00pm on June 21, a rally will be brought out from Engineers' Institute that will end at Dhanmondi 32, he said.

On June 23, Prime Minister and the party President Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the platinum anniversary programme in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban, he said.

On the same day, a discussion meeting will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan at 3:00pm followed by a cultural event.

Besides, a cultural programme will be held at Rabindra Sarobar in the capital and boat race and cycle rally will be arranged at Hatirjheel.

The 75th founding anniversary of the country's oldest political party will be celebrated at each union and ward, said the party general secretary.