PM to brief media on Germany visit Friday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference on Friday morning to brief the media about the outcome of her recent three-day visit to Munich, Germany.

"The press conference will be held at her official Gono Bhaban residence at 10:00am on Friday," said an official release of the press wing of Prime Minister's Office.

The premier went to Munich on February 15 to attend the Munich Security Conference 2024 and returned home on February 19.

During her stay in Munich, the prime minister attended the Munich Security Conference and held bilateral meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the conference.