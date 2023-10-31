PM to brief media on Brussels trip today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference this afternoon on the outcome of her recent official visit to Belgium.

The press conference will start at 4:00pm at Gono Bhaban, Prime Minister's Office press wing said.

Hasina returned home on Friday morning after wrapping up her three-day official visit to Belgium.

In Brussels, the PM attended the "Global Gateway Forum-2023" on October 25-26 at the invitation of the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Hasina also had a number of meetings with leaders of European countries, the European Commission, the European Investment Bank and the European Parliament. She also attended a community reception on the sidelines of the forum.