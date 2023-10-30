PM to brief media on Belgium trip tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference tomorrow afternoon on the outcome of her recent official visit to Belgium.

The press conference will start at 4:00pm at Gono Bhaban, Prime Minister's Office press wing said.

PM Hasina returned home on Friday morning after wrapping up her three-day official visit to Belgium.

In Brussels the PM attended the "Global Gateway Forum-2023" on October 25-26 at the invitation of the European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen.

During her stay in Brussels, Hasina had a number of meetings with leaders of European countries, the European Commission (EC), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Parliament as well as attended a community reception on the sidelines of the forum.