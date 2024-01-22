Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Mon Jan 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

PM assigns charges to her 7 advisors

Staff Correspondent
Mon Jan 22, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 12:00 AM

The Cabinet Division published a gazette notification yesterday assigning specific departments to the seven advisors appointed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The advisers are Prime Minister's Economic Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman; Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Dr Towfique-e-Elahi Chowdhury; International Affairs Adviser Dr Gawhar Rizvi; Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman; Education and Cultural Affairs Adviser Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury; and Security Adviser Maj Gen (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Meanwhile,  Sajeeb Wazed Joy was re-appointed as an honorary information and communication technology adviser.

Six of them served their respective roles in the previous term while Kamal was appointed for the first time.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
দায়িত্ব পেলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রীর ৬ উপদেষ্টা
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর শিক্ষা ও সংস্কৃতি উপদেষ্টা কামাল, অন্যরা আগের পদে

ড. কামাল আবদুল নাসের চৌধুরী ছাড়া বাকি পাঁচজন এর আগের মেয়াদেও প্রধানমন্ত্রীর উপদেষ্টা হিসেবে দায়িত্ব পালন করেছেন।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঘন কুয়াশায় আরিচা-কাজিরহাট নৌপথে ফেরি চলাচল বন্ধ, স্বাভাবিক পাটুরিয়া-দৌলতদিয়া

৩০ মিনিট আগে
push notification