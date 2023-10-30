PM along with Masjid-e Nabawi Imam opens 50 more model mosques

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres across the country.

She opened the mosques in the sixth phase after joining a programme along with Sheikh Abdullah bin Abdur Rahman Al-Bua'Yjan, the imam of the Holy Masjid-e Nabawi in Medina, marking the inauguration of the National Imam Council and Prize Giving Ceremony-2023.

The religious affairs ministry organised the function at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Narayanganj's Rupganj.

Three marquees, including main one, were erected at the venue.

After reaching the venue, the prime minister first visited two other pandels with the imam of the Holy Masjid-e Nabawi.

Both the premier and the imam spoke briefly to the imams gathered at the venue from different parts of the country.

Sheikh Hasina thanked them for joining the National Imam Council and urged them to pray for the wellbeing of the country and its people.

"Pray to Allah that the development of the country being carried out by our government continues," she said.

She also thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The opening of the new mosques brings the number of model mosques and Islamic cultural centres across the country to 300.

Earlier, she opened 50 mosques each in the first phase on 10 June, 2021, in the second phase on 16 January this year, in the third phase on 16 March, in the fourth phase on 17 April and in the fifth phase on July 30.

The construction of the remaining mosques and Islamic cultural centres is scheduled to be completed by June, 2024.

Aimed at taking the true message of Islam to people and following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina has come up with the idea of constructing 564 model mosques across the country.

The model mosques and Islamic cultural centres include separate places for ablution and namaz along with air-conditioned system.

There will also be registration and training arrangements for Hajj pilgrims, imams, research centre and Islamic library, autism corner, ritual system before burial, car parking facility, hifzakhana, pre-primary education and Quran learning arrangement, conference room for Islamic cultural activities and Islamic dawat, Islamic books sale centre and boarding facility for local and foreign guests.

In 2017, the government took up the Tk 9,435 crore project for constructing Islamic cultural centres and model mosques in every district and upazila as well as municipality of the country.The visiting imam expressed his satisfaction over establishing 564 model mosques across the country and thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"I am very happy to join such a mahfil [Islamic council] -- Allah will give the prime minister the ability to do well further," he said.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan chaired the event, addressed, among others, by President of Bangladesh Tarikat Federation Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, Maulana Dr Mohammad Kafiluddin Sarkar Salehi and Maulana Ehsanul Haq Al Mojaddedi, spoke at the function.

Religious Affairs Secretary Md A Hamid Zamadder delivered the welcome address.

An audio-visual documentary on the model mosques and Islamic cultural centres was screened at the function.