PM allots charges to her advisors

From left to right, Mashiur Rahman, Gawhar Rizvi, Towfique-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Salman F Rahman; Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and Maj Gen (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique

The Cabinet Division published a gazette notification today assigning specific departments to the seven advisors appointed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The advisers are Prime Minister's Economic Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman; Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Dr Towfique-e-Elahi Chowdhury; International Affairs Adviser Dr Gawhar Rizvi; Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman; Education and Cultural Affairs Adviser Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury; and Security Adviser Maj Gen (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique.

Meanwhile, Sajeeb Wazed Joy was re-appointed as an honorary information and communication technology adviser.

Six of them served their respective roles in the previous term while Kamal was appointed for the first time.