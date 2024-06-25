PM addressing press conference over India visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has started addressing a press conference on the outcomes of her recent visit to India.

The press conference is being held at the Gono Bhaban in Dhaka.

The prime minister went to New Delhi on June 21 on a two-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

This was the first bilateral visit by any head of government to India after the BJP-led alliance formed its government for the third consecutive term following the Lok Sabha elections.

During the visit, Dhaka and New Delhi signed seven Memorandums of Understanding and renewed three others to further consolidate the ever-growing relationship between the two neighbouring countries.