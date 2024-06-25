Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jun 25, 2024 11:27 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 11:29 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

PM addressing press conference over India visit

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jun 25, 2024 11:27 AM Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 11:29 AM
PM asks state-run firms to go public

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has started addressing a press conference on the outcomes of her recent visit to India.

The press conference is being held at the Gono Bhaban in Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The prime minister went to New Delhi on June 21 on a two-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

This was the first bilateral visit by any head of government to India after the BJP-led alliance formed its government for the third consecutive term following the Lok Sabha elections.

During the visit, Dhaka and New Delhi signed seven Memorandums of Understanding and renewed three others to further consolidate the ever-growing relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
Rashid Khan
|টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৪

রোমাঞ্চকর জয়ে সেমিফাইনালে উঠে আফগানিস্তানের ইতিহাস

দফায় দফায় বৃষ্টি, নানান সমীকরণের হিসাব আর প্রবল উত্তেজনায় ঠাসা ম্যাচে শেষ পর্যন্ত জিতে নিল আফগানিস্তান। প্রথমবারের মতন বিশ্বকাপের সেমিফাইনালে উঠার গৌরব অর্জন করল তারা।

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

সেরা করদাতা কাউছ মিয়া মারা গেছেন

২৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification