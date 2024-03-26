Plotters are still out to undermine sovereignty

Says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the conspiracy to undermine the independence and sovereignty of the country and to thwart the desire for economic emancipation has not stopped even today.

The unpleasant truth is that "the conspirators are still lurking to figure out how to stop the ongoing progress of Bangladesh", she said during her televised address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

She said the forces defeated in 1971 and the perpetrators of the 1975 massacre and their collaborators are hell-bent on revenge. The conspirators will strike whenever they get a chance, she said.

"The only obstacle on their way is the Awami League. If the Awami League can be annihilated or weakened by any trick, the rise of the defeated forces is inevitable. So, be careful," she said.

Hasina called on the people to take the country forward overcoming all evil tricks and conspiracies.

"On the 54th Independence Day, let's come forward in unison and take the development and progress of Bangladesh forward," she said.

The prime minister said she has tirelessly been trying to put smiles on the faces of the people by improving their fortunes with support and cooperation from all.

She said that her government has successfully been able to fulfil the expectations of the people to a large extent.

"Today, Bangladesh is a shining example in the developing world for socio-economic development," said Hasina.

She said her government proved that a country can be taken forward with political will, proper plans and limited resources.

"We've no master rather we've friends," she said, adding that the Bangalee nation will never be browbeaten by anyone.

The Awami League president thanked the people for having confidence in her party.

She said Awami League has been governing the country for the past 15 years with the mandate of the people.

But this 15-year journey was not entirely a bed of roses, she said, citing different natural and manmade disasters and wars.

She said Bangladesh is now the 35th largest economy in the world.

About the commodity prices during Ramadan, she said the government has stockpiled several goods such as sugar, chickpeas, pulse, and edible oil alongside permitting the import of 50,000 tonnes of onion and the same amount of potatoes.

Besides, fish, meat, egg and milk are being sold at affordable prices for the marginalised people at 25 points in the capital since the beginning of Ramadan, she said.

She said the government has made a special allocation of 1,00,628 tonnes of rice for one crore families this Eid. Each family will get 10kg rice for free, she said.

"When the price of goods increases, the people, especially those with limited income, suffer. We're trying our best to ease people's suffering," she said.