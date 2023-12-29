Plots afoot to foil the election

PM says at campaign rallies in 6 districts

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina yesterday asked her party members to work for making the January 7 polls festive, competitive, and peaceful as conspiracies are being hatched at home and abroad centring the election.

She was addressing campaign rallies in six districts -- Sherpur, Jamalpur, Kishoreganj, Chandpur, Narsingdi and Bandarban -- via video conferencing from the AL's Tejgaon Office in Dhaka.

The prime minister said she believes that the election will be participatory without the BNP taking part.

"The election will be participatory if the people and voters come out and take part in the polls."

Hasina said the BNP does not believe in elections and that it cannot do anything to ensure the welfare of the country.

The AL chief said this time all aspirants have been allowed to run alongside those taking part with the "boat" symbol. "I would like to request you to maintain peace and seek votes for respective symbols equally. The voters will vote for the candidate of their choice," she said.

Hasina asked her party members to read the party's election manifesto and seek votes for "boat" by publicising the targets set in that.

She said Bangladesh has witnessed massive development because successive elected, democratic governments have been in power since 2009.

"Today, we'll have to continue the country's progress. This would be possible only if the Awami League comes to power," the PM said.

Hasina asked her party members to go door to door to seek votes for "boat" so that people can give her party another chance to serve them.

The rallies were held simultaneously in Sherpur's Shahid Daroga Ali Pauro Park, Jamalpur Zila School ground, old stadium in Kishoreganj, Narsingdi Club ground, Bandarban Rajar Matt and Chandpur Hasan Ali Government Primary School ground.

The AL president introduced her party candidates in the six districts and sought votes for them.

'THOSE WHO ATTACKED JOURNOS WON'T BE SPARED'

Meanwhile speaking at an event, the premier said the culprits involved in the attack on journalists on October 28 would not be spared, reports BSS.

"The country had witnessed many movements and struggles, but journalists were never targeted. The attacks were attempts to murder, as the assailants hit journalists on the heads," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks as a group of journalists, injured in the attack, met her at her official residence Gono Bhaban.

"The culprits will have to be brought to justice by reviewing the pictures and video footage of the incidents," she said.

Hasina said attacks were also carried out on the house of the chief justice, judge's quarter and on duty police personnel.

"The order givers [of such heinous acts] must face the music," she added.