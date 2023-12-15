A pledge of remembrance

Martyred Intellectuals Day observed countrywide

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stand in solemn silence after paying tributes to the martyred intellectuals, by placing floral wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in the capital’s Mirpur yesterday morning. Photo: PID, Star

Martyred Intellectuals Day was observed yesterday to commemorate the intellectuals who were killed by Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators right before the end of the Liberation War.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to the intellectuals in the morning, by placing floral wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in the capital's Mirpur.

The president in his message said, "I call upon all to play an effective role from their respective positions to build 'Sonar Bangla' imbued with the spirit of the Liberation War and the sacrifices of the martyred intellectuals."

The PM, in her message, urged all irrespective of party affiliation to unite against war criminals, fundamentalists and perform their duties from their respective positions to continue the development of the country by resisting all conspiracies of anti-democratic forces.

Flanked by the party's central leaders, Hasina, also president of Awami League, laid another wreath at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial as the party chief.

Hasina then went to Dhanmondi and placed a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

Besides, family members of the martyred and freedom fighters placed wreaths in Rayerbazar and Mirpur killing grounds. People from all walks of life joined in, wearing black as a symbol of mourning.

Leaders and activists of different political and social organisations also paid homage at the respective places.

Special prayers were held at places of worships on the occasion.

Bangladesh Television and private television channels broadcast special programmes highlighting the significance of the day. Newspapers also published special supplements.